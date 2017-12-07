Arkansas high school football team who forfeited season won't file injunction to remain in playoffs

Earle High School's football season is officially over after the Crittenden County school chose not to file an injunction to remain in the Class 2A playoffs.

The Bulldogs forfeited their season Nov. 30 for use of an ineligible player. The Class 2A playoffs, in which the Bulldogs were to play in the state semifinals, were postponed Dec. 1 because of Earle's forfeit. Earle was scheduled to face Foreman in one of two semifinal games.

With Earle's forfeit, the Class 2A playoffs will resume with two semifinal games Friday, with Mount Ida traveling to Camden Harmony Grove and Foreman hosting Salem.

Earle Superintendent Dr. Richard Wilde told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that he, along with Earle football coach A.C. Coleman and Principal Juanita Bohanon, met with the Arkansas Activities Association on Wednesday to discuss the school's situation.

"It's heartbreaking," Wilde said. "There was no intention [of breaking any rules]."

Wilde did not name the ineligible player by name. The player's transcript, he said, stated that he was in his fifth year of high school. Per the AAA handbook, a player can only play eight semesters. The player transferred from Marion before his junior season in 2016-2017.

Earle, which was 10-1 and won the 3-2A Conference on the field with senior quarterback Gerry Bohanon, finishes 0-11 with the forfeits.

