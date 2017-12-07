Arkansas nominates 14 properties to National Register of Historic Places

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has nominated 14 properties to the National Register of Historic Places.

The program’s State Review Board nominated:

Johnny Cash Boyhood Home at Dyess in Mississippi County.

Sherman Mound and Village in Mississippi County, an archeological site with evidence of activity between 1200 and 1650 A.D.

The Arkansas Teachers Association headquarters building and professional services building in Little Rock.

The College Avenue Historic District in Conway.

The Greenwood School at Hot Springs.

The Robert Wanslow House, Fitzgerald Historic District and Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Smith.

The R.L. Leach Grocery Store at Dutch Mills in Washington County.

The Highfill Community Building in Highfill.

The Gentry Grand Army of the Republic Monument in Gentry.

The Green Valley Homestead at Sturkie in Fulton County.

The Blytheville Air Force Base Strategic Air Command Alert and Weapons Storage Areas Historic District in Blytheville.

Mark Christ, a spokesman for the program, said they should know within two months if the properties are listed on the National Register.

