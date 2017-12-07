Driver killed in two-vehicle collision on I-530

A 45-year-old Pine Bluff man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 530, authorities reported.

Around 6:30 p.m., Edward E. Farver was driving a 1996 Chevrolet when it struck the rear of a 2014 Buick in the northbound lanes near the Hazel Street exit in Pine Bluff, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet then veered off the highway and hit a tree, the report said.

Farver suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed one person as being hurt, though it didn't provide details on the extent of the injuries or what vehicle the person was in.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 459 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.