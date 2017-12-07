Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 07, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Trash truck rolls over former Arkansas deputy, killing him, sheriff's office says

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:54 p.m.

Former Arkansas deputy Loyd Dale Bice Jr., 52, was reportedly killed when a trash truck rolled over him Thursday morning.

PHOTO BY YELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Former Arkansas deputy Loyd Dale Bice Jr., 52, was reportedly killed when a trash truck rolled over him Thursday morning.


A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy was killed when a trash truck rolled over him Thursday morning, authorities said.

Loyd Dale Bice, Jr., 52, was driving a truck for a local utilities service, according to a news release from the Yell County sheriff's office.

Chief Deputy John Foster said Bice stopped his vehicle on Arkansas 80 west of Danville about 9:20 a.m. and had exited to assist another worker collecting trash at a home when the truck rolled over him.

The Danville man's death appears to be an accident, according to the sheriff's office.

Bice was a Yell County sheriff's deputy in the early 1990s, the release said.

The sheriff's office and the Yell County coroner are continuing to investigate his death.

