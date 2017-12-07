Kevin Kelley talks about visiting with Hog Coach Chad Morris

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley, who led the Bruins to its fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday night, has met Arkansas Coach Chad Morris several times, the first when Morris was at Clemson.

Morris visited Pulaski Academy while with the Tigers and impressed Kelley with his down-to-earth personality and football knowledge. Kelley believes Morris in the man to help the Hogs improve recruiting in Texas.

He also discussed Razorback offensive line commitment Luke Jones visiting Notre Dame and Jones' thoughts on Morris.