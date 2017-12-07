Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 07, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Kevin Kelley talks about visiting with Hog Coach Chad Morris

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:27 p.m.

PHOTO BY JIMMY JONES

Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley (center) shouts instructions to his players during Friday night's game against McClellan at Joe B. Hatcher stadium in Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley, who led the Bruins to its fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday night, has met Arkansas Coach Chad Morris several times, the first when Morris was at Clemson.

Morris visited Pulaski Academy while with the Tigers and impressed Kelley with his down-to-earth personality and football knowledge. Kelley believes Morris in the man to help the Hogs improve recruiting in Texas.

He also discussed Razorback offensive line commitment Luke Jones visiting Notre Dame and Jones' thoughts on Morris.

