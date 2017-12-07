Lemming talks Chad Morris' possible path to making Hogs like Clemson

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and how the Hogs can recruit to hopefully have Clemson like success.

Morris said in today's press conference Arkansas' situation was similar to Clemson in 2010 before the Tigers became a national powerhouse.

Lemming, who's going on 38 years of covering the national recruiting scene, talked about Morris' strong ties to Texas and how his offensive philosophy will aid recruiting.