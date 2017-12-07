Home / Latest News /
Little Rock-based Loblolly to open ice cream shop in northwest Arkansas
This article was published today at 1:36 p.m.
A Little Rock-based creamery known for making ice cream using seasonal ingredients is expanding, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Lobolly Creamery will open a location in downtown Rogers this summer, a co-owner told the newspaper.
The shop will be at the 1907 building, 101 E. Walnut St., and an "abbreviated version" of the Little Rock business, Sally Mengel said. It will reportedly serve cones and cups of ice cream, and take-home pints will be available.
The newspaper reported that hours of operation have not been set, but Mengel said the shop will be open in the afternoons and evenings.
