Man already in custody now faces murder charge in death at Sherwood condo, police say
This article was published today at 5:30 p.m.
A 36-year-old man already in custody is accused in a July homicide at a central Arkansas condominium, authorities said Thursday.
Sherwood police have served a capital murder warrant on Antonio Briggs, who has been held at the Pulaski County jail on other charges since July 25, spokesman John Murphy said.
The new charge stems from the slaying of William David Kendrick, 37, who was found dead July 1 inside a Sherwood condominium, Arkansas Online previously reported.
Briggs' other charges of commercial burglary and felony property theft come from an arrest in North Little Rock, Murphy said.
As of Thursday evening, the Jacksonville resident was awaiting a bond hearing, according to a news release.
