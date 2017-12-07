Morris offers Fordyce DL Billy Ferrell

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris made his first in-state offer since being hired when he told Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell he was giving him a scholarship Thursday afternoon.

Ferrell, 6-3, 315 pounds, received an offer from Alabama while the Crimson Tide visited the school earlier in the day to go along with offers from Louisville, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others. UCLA also visited the school on Thursday and is showing interest.

He said Barry Lunney Jr., who was the tight ends coach under Bret Bielema, reached out to Ferrell.

“Coach Lunney called me and they were in a staff meeting and he said Coach Morris wanted to talk to me,” Ferrell said. “Coach Morris said he wanted to offer me. He said I could make a big impact on what’s coming up in the future at Arkansas. I told him thank you, it’s an honor to be offered by the in-state school. I’ve been waiting so long and it’s now coming true.”

While nothing is official on whether Lunney will be retained by Morris, he told Ferrell he would visit Fordyce today.

“And he said he was going to try and stop by the house next week,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell recorded 63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and 4 forced fumbles for the Redbugs while rushing 29 times for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He also had 12 kickoff returns for 419 yards, a 34.9 average and had a long return of 50 yards.

He plans to make an official visit to UCLA on Dec. 15-17. He plans to visit Louisville, Alabama and Arkansas in January. He talked about what will give a school an edge.

“Just look for what’s best for me,” Ferrell said. “Whoever fits me the best, a family feel.”