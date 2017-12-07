No one shows up to give opinion on proposed added security to 10 Commandments monument

A public comment meeting over a proposal to add concrete security around the state Capitol’s Ten Commandments monument was adjourned quickly Thursday after no one showed up to voice an opinion.

The stone tablet containing the Ten Commandments was toppled earlier this year, less than a day after it was installed. A subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission this week approved adding several 3-feet tall concrete bollards around the currently empty base of the monument, to protect it from being toppled again.

A replacement stone tablet has already been completed. Thursday’s meeting dealt with public comment on the security measures, not the monument itself.

Other than seven reporters, the State Capitol Police chief and the commissioners, no one showed up in the Old Supreme Court Room for the 10 a.m. meeting.

The full commission is scheduled to meet again over the proposed security plans at 11 a.m. Tuesday.