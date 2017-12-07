Morris visits commit Flanagan in home

Arkansas commit Sean Michael Flanagan hosted Coach Chad Morris for an in-home visit Thursday night.

Flanagan, who is committed to the Razorbacks as an athlete, came away impressed.

“He’s a great guy, I tell you,” Flanagan said. “ He came in here and told you what you wanted to hear like most coaches do but he really got to know my family and me. He just sold himself really well.”

Flanagan (6-1, 191 pounds) of Charleston picked the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Kansas, Arkansas State, Massachusetts, Louisiana- Monroe and others in June. He likes Morris' plans for the program.

“He talked the way he’s going to start doing things and rebuild the program with his type of offense,” Flanagan said.

He said Morris is impressed with the group committed to Arkansas.

“He thinks really highly of us, all the in-state and all of the out-of-state commits,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan is optimistic the other pledges will stick with the Razorbacks after meeting Morris.

“I’m not sure, I think if they have the same experience I had,” he said. “I think they would.”

The versatile Flanagan played on both sides of the ball for the Tigers and recorded 212 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on 37 carries, and 41 receptions for 826 yards and 6 touchdowns. On defense he recorded 70 tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, three quarterback hurries an interception and two pass breakups.

He might play on both sides of the ball in Fayetteville.

Flanagan will officially visit the Arkansas campus Dec. 15-17.

“It should be mostly in-state guys, seven of us,” he said.

He plans to make an official visit to Oklahoma State this weekend. His said he feels better about being a Razorback after the in-home with Morris.

“Less doubt, but I’m still going to see if anyone can change my mind,” he said. “I’m only going to visit Oklahoma State. Even when I was committed I was still kind of weighing both ways so that’s the only other one I would consider.”

He believes the future at Arkansas is bright under Morris.

“It can be something great,” Flanagan said. “I think he has the confidence. He has what it takes to do it. “