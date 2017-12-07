THE WEEKEND TEN

1 SHINING

Lights of a different kind will set the State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock, aglow. The Arkansas Chinese Lantern Festival features more than 30 light sculptures, art displays, cultural performances and demonstrations, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Jan. 14. Tickets are $15, $12 for military and senior citizens, $10 for ages 3-17 and $40 for a family pack of four. Call (888) 484-2698 or visit tinyurl.com/ycq38ey7 or arkansaslanternfest.com. See story on Page xE.

2 SANTALAND

Grant Prewitt plays Crumpet, the Macy's Christmas elf, in The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris, adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello, through Christmas Eve -- 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 24 -- at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre Annex, 518 Main St., Little Rock. "Producing partner" is Aristotle Inc. Tickets are $40 and $30, $20 students in advance, $15 student rush (day of show). Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org. See story on Page xE.

3 SUGAR PLUMS

With new artistic directors -- Michael and Catherine Garratt Fothergill -- at the helm, there's updated choreography involved in Ballet Arkansas' annual production of Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $23-$73. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit balletarkansas.org. See story on Page xE.

• Ballet Arkansas will serve up its "Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea" on the Robinson Center Performance Hall stage between Saturday performances, 4-5 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees; visit tinyurl.com/yd6byktn.

4 SANTA CLAUSE

Little Rock's South Main district ushers in the holiday season with the Bernice Garden Tree Lighting Ceremony, an evening of music, crafts, Santa and shopping, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today. The garden is at 1401 Main St. and admission is free. Call (501) 410-3938 or visit thebernicegarden.org.

5 SANTA PAWS

It's a Christmas-theme celebration of four-legged friends at the annual Santa Paws Holiday Party, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Trapnall Hall, 423 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. The Little Rock Animal Village fundraiser includes food, open bar, silent auction and music. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 on Saturday and include free pet microchipping at Westrock Animal Hospital. Call (501) 725-0250 or visit friendsoftheanimalvillage.org.

6 STARS

Local stars shine onstage at the Celebrity Christmas Karaoke, 6 p.m. Friday at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. The annual benefit for Youth Home features a lineup of local celebrities going all-out with elaborate performances. Tickets are $23, $43 for premium general admission including beer and wine. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

7 SINGING

The River City Men's Chorus will celebrate "Holiday! 2017" in concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Dec. 14 at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. David Glaze conducts the approximately 50 singers in seasonal standards and works by present-day American composers/arrangers Howard Helvey and Dan Forrest. Admission is free. Doors open one hour before "curtain"; arrive early if you'd like to park nearby. Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com.

8 SYNERGY

The Conway Symphony Orchestra combines tutus and turbans as it presents Amahl and The Nutcracker, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Arkansas Festival Ballet dancers perform highlights from The Nutcracker and University of Central Opera Theater will perform Gian Carlo Menotti's one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors. Israel Getzov conducts. Tickets are $20-$38, $5 for children and students of any age with valid ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org. Meet the dancers and enjoy treats and craft activities at the CSO Guild's "Nutcracker Sweets" pre-concert event, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for children, free for adults. Call (501) 626-5931.

9 SHOJI

Fiddler Shoji Tabuchi headlines "The Wonder of Christmas" with his daughter, singer/dancer/co-producer Christina, 7 p.m. Saturday, El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. The holiday features "blazing violins, stunning costumes, amazing harmonies, big band sound and world-class choreography." Tickets are $40 (plus possible service fees), $35 for senior citizens, $25 for children 12 and younger. Call (479) 304-7777 or visit tinyurl.com/tabuchi.

10 SOUTHERN SOUNDS

Country luminaries Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler team up for a Christmas concert, 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado -- tickets are $35 and $45; call (870) 863-4547 or visit Eldomad.com -- and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro -- tickets are $39 and $49; call (870) 972-3471 or (870) 972-2781 (ASU1) or visit AState.edu/tickets.

