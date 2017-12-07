TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-430 closed at at Arkansas River bridge after truck overturns

All lanes of northbound Interstate 430 are closed at the Arkansas River bridge because an 18-wheeler carrying water bottles has overturned there, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly after 6 a.m. that the wreck had shut the northbound highway. Traffic was said to be diverting onto Cantrell Road.

There was no immediate word whether additional vehicles were involved or whether there were any injuries.

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the highway agency, said the truck was carrying some type of water bottle. He said it wasn't clear if any of the load spilled, adding it's likely the lanes will be closed for some time.

"It takes awhile to process these because sometimes before the vehicle can be uprighted, it has to be unloaded," he said.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a substantial backup in the area.

