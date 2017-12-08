Home / Latest News /
1 dead, 2 hurt in mobile home fire in Arkansas, sheriff says
By Dave Hughes
This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.
A 24-year-old woman died in an early morning fire Friday in a mobile home north of Charleston, according to the Franklin County sheriff’s office.
The owners of the mobile home on Arkansas 217, a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, escaped from the burning building, sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Wood said.
Sheriff Anthony Boen said the 40-year-old was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and the 30-year-old woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
The identities of the people involved were not released Friday.
