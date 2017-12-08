2 crashes fatal to 2 drivers

At least two people died in traffic accidents since Wednesday evening.

A 43-year-old Pine Bluff woman was killed Thursday morning when her vehicle was struck as she was driving across U.S. 65 in Lincoln County, authorities reported.

Toni Love was driving west on Arkansas 11 in a 2002 Subaru around 5 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

When she attempted to cross U.S. 65, Love's vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2004 Ford that was traveling north, the crash report said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Love suffered fatal injuries. The report listed one person as being injured, though it didn't provide details on the extent of the injuries or which vehicle the person was in.

Conditions at the time were reported by police as clear and dry.

A 45-year-old Pine Bluff man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 530, authorities reported.

Edward Farver was driving a 1996 Chevrolet when it struck the rear of a 2014 Buick in the northbound lanes near the Hazel Street exit in Pine Bluff around 6:30 p.m., according to a state police report.

The Chevrolet then veered off the highway and hit a tree, killing Farver, the report said.

The report also listed one person as being injured, though it didn't provide details on the extent of the injuries or which vehicle the person was in.

Police reported conditions at the time were clear and dry.

Metro on 12/08/2017