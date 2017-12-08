2 finalists for UAMS chancellor named

Two finalists have been selected in the search for the next chancellor at UAMS in Little Rock.

The University of Arkansas said the finalists are Stephanie Gardner, who has been serving as interim chancellor since July, and Dr. Cam Patterson, the senior vice president and chief operating officer at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present these two highly qualified individuals to the UAMS students, faculty, staff and to our trustees,” UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt said in a statement. “I’m confident that both of our finalists have the skills and experience to thrive as our next chancellor, and I believe both understand and appreciate the important role UAMS plays as the state’s only academic health center. These are unique times for academic health centers across the country and it’s critical that we have a leader who can help ensure a bright future for UAMS moving forward."

Before taking on the interim role, Gardner was senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at UAMS. Patterson is a cardiologist who previously worked as the executive director of the University of North Carolina's McAllister Heart Institute.

Formal visits at the UAMS campus are scheduled for next week.