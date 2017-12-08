Authorities: Arkansas woman fatally shoots 23-year-old who forced way into her apartment

A shooting inside an Arkansas apartment left a 23-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Fort Smith police responded to the 1600 block of South X Street about 2:30 p.m., where 23-year-old Dylan Stancoff had forced his way into a 20-year-old woman's apartment, according to a news release. Stancoff was reportedly looking for her husband, who was not home at the time.

Officers found that Stancoff had been fatally shot by the woman, who was named in the report but not in custody as of Friday morning, police said.

No charges have yet been filed. When the investigation is finished, police said, they will turn over the case to the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office for review.