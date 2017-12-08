Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 08, 2017, 3:31 p.m.

Arkansas man gets federal prison in child-porn case

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.

Jeremy Lynn McGrew

A 36-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for child pornography Thursday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

After investigators confiscated digital evidence from Jeremy Lynn McGrew in April, the Springdale resident admitted to viewing and accessing child pornography for 14 years, according to the newspaper.

McGrew pleaded guilty to one county receipt of child pornography in August.

After serving his sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for 15 years, the newspaper reported.

