Arkansas man, 60, arrested in rape case involving victim who is now 12, authorities say

A 60-year-old Conway man faces three counts of rape in a case involving a victim who is now 12 years old, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Rex Coker Winter was arrested Tuesday and remained at the Faulkner County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

The victim reported to authorities that Winter "had been having sexual intercourse with the juvenile from the age of nine years old," the statement said, noting the case is still under investigation.

Winter is due in court on Dec. 18.