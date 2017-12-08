Home / Latest News /
Arkansas must immediately stop issuing new birth certificates, judge rules
By John Lynch
This article was published today at 9:30 a.m. Updated today at 10:17 a.m.
Arkansas must immediately stop issuing new birth certificates until its procedures — ruled to be illegal by the U.S. Supreme Court — can be brought up to Constitutional standards, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered Friday.
Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court intervenes, Judge Tim Fox's order📄 has the potential to affect more than 100 applicants a day given that the latest figures show that an average of 107 children are born every day in the state. Adoptive parents would also be affected. Fox's order states that he is "hopeful" that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has the authority to fix the law by executive order.
A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health said Friday morning that the agency was reviewing Fox's order but that it had opted to stop issuing birth certificates for the time being.
Fox also canceled his order that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge personally participate in mediation to figure out a solution. Rutledge has an emergency appeal before the Arkansas Supreme Court that challenges the legality of the courts issuing such orders to constitutional officers such as herself.
[DOCUMENT: Read judge's order halting issuance of birth certificates]
Rutledge's appeal states that the parties have already agreed to a solution but that Fox rejected it because he disagrees with the Arkansas justices over how they have ordered the case be resolved.
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Arkansas' procedures because they treat same-sex parents differently than opposite sex parents. Fox had set a Jan. 5 deadline for the parties to see if they could work out a temporary fix to the laws until the General Assembly could pass legislation that would bring the procedures up to constitutional standards.
The issue was before the nation's highest court after Arkansas justices found the state's birth-certificate program to be legal. Three same-sex couples sued the Arkansas Department of Health over procedures in July 2015. Fox found the state's birth certificate statutes to be illegal in December 2015. Gay marriage was legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015.
Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Reporter John Moritz contributed to this story.
Comments on: Arkansas must immediately stop issuing new birth certificates, judge rules
Arkie2017 says... December 8, 2017 at 10:12 a.m.
That is an idiotic solution to this discriminatory problem. A parent is a parent regardless of gender. We have people who just get carried away with "punishing" anyone who does not follow their personal belief systems regardless of whether they are right or wrong. This country was founded on the premise that we are free to choose and shouldn't be subjected to anyone's beliefs. We have way too many people trying to shove their religious beliefs down our throats which is a clear violation of the Constitutional rights under the 1st Amendment. We have the right to choose how and whether or not we even want to worship a God and NO ONE in this country has the right to impose their beliefs on the entire public yet that's what I'm seeing happening. What happened to separation of Church and State? Church should stick to doing what they do and State to serving the needs of ALL the people equally regardless of race, religion, gender and so forth. Enough with this crap already. Not issuing birth certificates, which by the way you have to have these days to even get a damned driver's license which you also have to have to even cast a damned ballot is another form voter suppression which the current regime is so good at.
johndmoore says... December 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
It’s a BIRTH certificate. We have the technology to determine the male and female birth parents. Their names go on the BIRTH certificate. If after birth an unrelated individual desires to adopt the child, they can but that does not change the DNA of the child. It’s a matter of science. The egg belongs to a female and the sperm belongs to a male. Those two names belong on the BIRTH certificate. If someone wants to come up with a non-birth certificate, then do it. All the paper and ink in the world does not change the birth parents of any child. I can make out a certificate that states the earth is flat. Does that make the earth flat?
DEE672 says... December 8, 2017 at 10:33 a.m.
YOU tell them Arkie and I'll just pat my foot.......
