Arkansas must immediately stop issuing new birth certificates, judge rules

Arkansas must immediately stop issuing new birth certificates until its procedures — ruled to be illegal by the U.S. Supreme Court — can be brought up to Constitutional standards, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered Friday.

Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court intervenes, Judge Tim Fox's order📄 has the potential to affect more than 100 applicants a day given that the latest figures show that an average of 107 children are born every day in the state. Adoptive parents would also be affected. Fox's order states that he is "hopeful" that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has the authority to fix the law by executive order.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health said Friday morning that the agency was reviewing Fox's order but that it had opted to stop issuing birth certificates for the time being.

Fox also canceled his order that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge personally participate in mediation to figure out a solution. Rutledge has an emergency appeal before the Arkansas Supreme Court that challenges the legality of the courts issuing such orders to constitutional officers such as herself.

Rutledge's appeal states that the parties have already agreed to a solution but that Fox rejected it because he disagrees with the Arkansas justices over how they have ordered the case be resolved.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Arkansas' procedures because they treat same-sex parents differently than opposite sex parents. Fox had set a Jan. 5 deadline for the parties to see if they could work out a temporary fix to the laws until the General Assembly could pass legislation that would bring the procedures up to constitutional standards.

The issue was before the nation's highest court after Arkansas justices found the state's birth-certificate program to be legal. Three same-sex couples sued the Arkansas Department of Health over procedures in July 2015. Fox found the state's birth certificate statutes to be illegal in December 2015. Gay marriage was legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015.

