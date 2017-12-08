Home / Latest News /
Authorities in Arkansas investigate after reported assault of student on bus transporting middle school team
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
TEXARKANA — A county sheriff's office is investigating allegations of an assault of a Texarkana student on a school bus.
The Texarkana Gazette reported that the Red River County sheriff's office has assigned the case to an investigator and is expected to have a report early next week.
The assault report initially filed Dec. 1 with Texarkana, Texas, police says a school bus was transporting the Pleasant Grove Middle School boys' basketball team from a game Nov. 30 when the alleged assault occurred. The report was turned over to the county as it reportedly happened in that jurisdiction.
County Chief Deputy Quintin Wallace declined to comment on the nature of the alleged assault.
The Pleasant Grove Independent School District is conducting an internal investigation, interviewing staff and students who were on the bus.
