Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 08, 2017, 3:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Bank to pay more than $11 million in case brought by former Little Rock employees

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:57 p.m.



A bank will pay more than $11 million to settle a case brought against it by two former Little Rock employees under the False Claims Act.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Iberiabank was accused of approving loans for applicants who did not meet standards for a federally-insured mortgage program.

Borrowers accepted into the program could file an insurance claim with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development if they defaulted. Iberiabank was accused of violating rules meant to protect federal dollars, the release said.

The bank settled for nearly $11.7 million and acknowledged failures including not adequately documenting borrower income in some cases between 2005 and 2014.

Two former employees who brought the lawsuit will receive 20 percent of the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bank to pay more than $11 million in case brought by former Little Rock employees

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online