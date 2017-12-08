Bank to pay more than $11 million in case brought by former Little Rock employees

A bank will pay more than $11 million to settle a case brought against it by two former Little Rock employees under the False Claims Act.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Iberiabank was accused of approving loans for applicants who did not meet standards for a federally-insured mortgage program.

Borrowers accepted into the program could file an insurance claim with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development if they defaulted. Iberiabank was accused of violating rules meant to protect federal dollars, the release said.

The bank settled for nearly $11.7 million and acknowledged failures including not adequately documenting borrower income in some cases between 2005 and 2014.

Two former employees who brought the lawsuit will receive 20 percent of the settlement.