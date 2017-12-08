Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 08, 2017, 3:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers praises Arkansas DL offer Billy Ferrell

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.

arkansas-tight-ends-coach-barry-lunney-jr-works-with-players-prior-to-a-game-against-texas-am-on-saturday-sept-23-2017-in-arlington-texas

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. works with players prior to a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers has been high on defensive lineman Billy Ferrell for quite some time and he wasn't surprised to see him recently add offers from Arkansas, Alabama and Louisville.

Rodgers talked about Ferrell on Recruiting Thursday and said defenders tend to scatter when Ferrell runs the ball on offense.

Ferrell, 6-3, 330 pounds has excellent feet and athleticism for someone of his size and has the unlimited potential. He gas other offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others. UCLA also is showing interest. Barry Lunney Jr. was expected to visit the school on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers praises Arkansas DL offer Billy Ferrell

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online