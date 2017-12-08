Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers praises Arkansas DL offer Billy Ferrell

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers has been high on defensive lineman Billy Ferrell for quite some time and he wasn't surprised to see him recently add offers from Arkansas, Alabama and Louisville.

Rodgers talked about Ferrell on Recruiting Thursday and said defenders tend to scatter when Ferrell runs the ball on offense.

Ferrell, 6-3, 330 pounds has excellent feet and athleticism for someone of his size and has the unlimited potential. He gas other offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others. UCLA also is showing interest. Barry Lunney Jr. was expected to visit the school on Friday.