Friday, December 08, 2017, 3:50 a.m.

Police beat

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.

Handgun implied, robber took $60

Two Little Rock men were robbed of cash by an assailant who acted like he had a gun, according to a police report.

A 58-year-old man reportedly told officers that he and a 25-year-old man were robbed about 2:20 p.m. at the 1100 block of Appianway Street, northeast of West 12th and Woodrow streets.

The older victim said a man approached them, put his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded money. The assailant took $20 from him and $40 from the 25-year-old, the report stated.

The robber reportedly fled the area afterward and was wearing a black jacket, tan pants and a ballcap.

Metro on 12/08/2017

Arkansas Online