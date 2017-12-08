Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man accused of exposing himself to woman, girl on trail
By Kally Patz
Authorities say a Little Rock man accused of exposing himself in front of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter surrendered Thursday.
According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Lakeview Park, near Howard Creek, on Nov. 24 to speak with a woman who said they had encountered a man as she and the girl walked their dog on a trail.
The mother told deputies the man ran up ahead of them and was waiting and exposed himself when they turned a corner, the release states.
The man, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Edward Armijo of Little Rock, was booked at Baxter County jail on a charge of sexual indecency with a child. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
