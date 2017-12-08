Masked pair rob Little Rock motel employee at gunpoint, police say

A Little Rock motel employee was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint by two assailants Thursday night, he told police.

An employee said two people came into Rodeway Inn & Suites at 2401 W. 65th St. about 9:30 p.m. and told him to "show them where the money was" and lie on the floor, according to the report.

One robber had a gray semiautomatic handgun, and both wore black masks, the employee told police. He said the assailants took his wallet, which contained his debit card and ID. The police report indicated that the pair also took money from the motel.

The employee said the robbers ran out and got into a gray older model Ford sedan, possibly a Crown Victoria, and sped east on Interstate 30.

A witness told police he thought he saw the robbers parked on the east side of the motel before the holdup. He described them as a male in a gray hoodie and a female in red clothing standing next to a gray Ford Crown Victoria with a dark tint, one tire missing a hubcap and a sticker in the back window that may have been the Air Jordan logo.

The employee later said his stolen debit card had been used to make purchases at the convenience store at Exxon at 10724 W. Markham St. and Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2700 S. Shackleford Road.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.