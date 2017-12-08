Little Rock police: Man found 'bleeding heavily' from head wound at fast-food restaurant

A man found "bleeding heavily" at a Little Rock fast-food restaurant initially told told officers he was beaten in the head with a crowbar but later changed his story, police said.

About 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers found the 34-year-old at 411 S. University Ave., the listed address for a McDonald's, with a wound on the back of his head, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was at Aces and Kings Liquor Store at 6821 Colonel Glenn Road when an unknown assailant hit him on the back of the head with a crowbar. He reportedly described the attacker as having black hair and a beard and wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The 34-year-old later stated he was hit with a two-by-four, then changed his statement again to say he was struck by a machete in the parking lot of Big Lots at 5820 Asher Ave.

He was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

Officers interviewed an Aces and Kings employee, who said he remembered seeing two unknown males, one of which wore a black hoodie, standing outside the store while the victim was inside. He showed the officers security footage of one of the males watching the man inside the store, according to authorities.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.