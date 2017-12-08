Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas governor sets birth certificate changes; agency restarts issuing documents hours after judge's halt

Friday, December 08, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

Mother, stepfather of missing Little Rock teen to appear on 'Dr. Phil'

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 12:08 p.m.

laurie-jernigan-wraps-purple-ribbon-around-a-utility-pole-that-serves-as-a-neighborhood-tribute-to-ebby-steppach-jernigans-missing-daughter-jernigan-visited-the-site-at-chalamont-park-in-west-little-rock-in-august-ebby-disappeared-in-october-2015

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

Laurie Jernigan wraps purple ribbon around a utility pole that serves as a neighborhood tribute to Ebby Steppach, Jernigan’s missing daughter. Jernigan visited the site at Chalamont Park in west Little Rock in August. Ebby disappeared in October 2015.



A Little Rock couple will appear in a Dr. Phil episode airing Friday to discuss their daughter’s disappearance in October 2015.

In an interview with the show, Laurie Jernigan said that her daughter, Ebby Jane Steppach, changed dramatically in the weeks before her disappearance.

The day before her disappearance, Steppach said that she had been sexually assaulted at a party and wanted to file a police report, according to previous Democrat-Gazette coverage.

[FULL COVERAGE: The search for Ebby » Story, photos, timeline, audio]

“She called out four guys, one that allegedly raped her. She told them she was going to go to the police if they did not give her the video [of the assault],” her mother told Dr. Phil. “She goes missing two days later.”

In Little Rock, the episode will air 3 p.m. on THV11.

