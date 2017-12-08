Home / Latest News /
Mother, stepfather of missing Little Rock teen to appear on 'Dr. Phil'
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:08 p.m.
PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE
A Little Rock couple will appear in a Dr. Phil episode airing Friday to discuss their daughter’s disappearance in October 2015.
In an interview with the show, Laurie Jernigan said that her daughter, Ebby Jane Steppach, changed dramatically in the weeks before her disappearance.
The day before her disappearance, Steppach said that she had been sexually assaulted at a party and wanted to file a police report, according to previous Democrat-Gazette coverage.
[FULL COVERAGE: The search for Ebby » Story, photos, timeline, audio]
“She called out four guys, one that allegedly raped her. She told them she was going to go to the police if they did not give her the video [of the assault],” her mother told Dr. Phil. “She goes missing two days later.”
In Little Rock, the episode will air 3 p.m. on THV11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Mother, stepfather of missing Little Rock teen to appear on 'Dr. Phil'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.