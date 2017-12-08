Police identify suspect sought in Little Rock shooting that injured 16-year-old girl

Police on Friday identified a 19-year-old as a suspect in a shooting that injured a teenage girl in southwest Little Rock in November.

The department said Jorden Zayveon Propps fired a shot from Chicot Road about 11:50 a.m. Nov. 22 at a vehicle driving east on Mabelvale Cutoff that penetrated the vehicle's rear hatch and struck the 16-year-old in her back.

Propps also goes by the nickname "Trap Daddy," police said. He reportedly stands about 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 140 pounds.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree battery and multiple counts of terroristic act, police said.

Police previously spoke with Melissa Darrough, 30, who said she was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Nissan with the teenager before the shooting.

Someone walked into their lane of traffic and stopped, Darrough told authorities. She said the driver, 42-year-old Wanda Holmes, swerved to miss the man.

Darrough told Holmes the man had a gun, and he shot at their vehicle as they passed him, a police report stated.