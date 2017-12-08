Home / Latest News /
Man arrested after grabbing North Little Rock officer's vehicle, refusing to let go, police say
By Kally Patz
After an officer tried to give him a ride, a Little Rock man grabbed the patrol vehicle as it was driving away and refused to let go, authorities said.
According to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department, the officer had begun driving Mark Anthony Collins, 42, to his mother’s house early Friday when the man said he no longer wanted to go there. Stating that authorities do not run “a personal taxi service,” the officer called a cab for Collins shortly before 2 a.m.
When the officer attempted to drive away, Collins grabbed his vehicle and ran alongside it, the officer wrote. After the officer ordered him to step away, the man grabbed his mirror, according to the report.
Collins was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, police said. He did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The 42-year-old has a court appearance set for Tuesday.
