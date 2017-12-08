Rivercrest beats Junction City in Class 3A state championship game

Rivercrest earned its first state championship in seven seasons with a 48-14 victory over Junction City on Friday night in the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Demilon Brown accounted for four touchdowns for the Colts, including three passing. He threw scoring passes of 8, 12 and 5 yards.

Rivercrest (13-2), the No. 1 seed from the 3-3A Conference, won its third state championship. The Colts also won titles in 1985 and 2010.

Junction City pulled within 7-6 with 4:59 left in the first quarter, but Rivercrest scored the final 20 points of the first half to take a 27-6 halftime lead.

Hishmma Taylor and Shuvasceiaye Frazier each had rushing touchdowns for the Dragons (13-1), who won the 6-3A Conference championship this season.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.