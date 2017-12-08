Search underway in Mississippi River for tugboat crew

MEMPHIS — Authorities are searching the Mississippi River in Tennessee after a tugboat sank with two people aboard.

Shelby County sheriff's office spokesman Earle Farrell said dispatchers received a call about noon Friday that the vessel sank about 3 miles south of Mud Island in Memphis. Farrell said boats from the sheriff's office and Tennessee's wildlife agency were searching for two people in the water.

Farrell said the search would continue until nightfall if the crew members weren't found before then in the cold, briskly running river that separates Tennessee and Arkansas.