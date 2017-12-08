Trash truck kills former deputy, 52
A former sheriff's deputy was killed when a trash truck rolled over him Thursday morning, authorities said.
Loyd Dale Bice Jr., 52, was driving a truck for a utilities service, according to a news release from the Yell County sheriff's office.
Chief Deputy John Foster said Bice stopped his vehicle on Arkansas 80 west of Danville about 9:20 a.m. and had exited to assist another worker collecting trash at a home when the truck rolled over him.
The Danville man's death appears to be an accident, according to the sheriff's office.
Bice was a Yell County sheriff's deputy in the early 1990s, the release said.
The sheriff's office and the Yell County coroner are continuing to investigate his death.
