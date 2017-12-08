Video highlights: Arkansas D-line offer Billy Ferrell

Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell's athletic ability jumps off of his highlight video and schools like Arkansas, Alabama and Louisville have extended offers in recent days.

Ferrell, 6-3, 330 pounds, also has offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others.

As a senior, he recorded 63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and 4 forced fumbles while rushing 29 times for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He also had 12 kickoff returns for 419 yards, a 34.9 average and had a long return of 50 yards.

He plans to make an official visit to UCLA on Dec. 15-17. He plans to visit Louisville, Alabama and Arkansas in January.