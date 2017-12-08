Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 08, 2017, 7:26 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Video highlights: Arkansas D-line offer Billy Ferrell

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 6:39 p.m.

Newly hired University of Arkansas football coach Chad Morris speaks Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, during a press conference at the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Indoor Training Center in Fayetteville.

Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell's athletic ability jumps off of his highlight video and schools like Arkansas, Alabama and Louisville have extended offers in recent days.

Ferrell, 6-3, 330 pounds, also has offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others.

As a senior, he recorded 63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and 4 forced fumbles while rushing 29 times for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He also had 12 kickoff returns for 419 yards, a 34.9 average and had a long return of 50 yards.

He plans to make an official visit to UCLA on Dec. 15-17. He plans to visit Louisville, Alabama and Arkansas in January.

