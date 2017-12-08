Punched, robbed of 'Star Wars' lunchbox full of pills, woman tells Little Rock police

A woman told police she was robbed early Friday in Little Rock by two men who punched her in the face and took a lunchbox full of her medications, according to a report

Around 4:45 a.m. Friday, officers met the 41-year-old at 901 Fair Park Road, the listed address for a Days Inn, the report said.

The Conway woman told police she had pulled her car over near the intersection of 18th and Woodrow Streets about 2 a.m. because she felt sick. Two males approached her, one of whom she knew as "D," so she allowed them to come up, she said.

The stranger attacked her in the car, punching her in the face two or three times while displaying a black handgun and telling her to let go of a Star Wars lunchbox she was holding, she told police.

The woman said she may have passed out during the attack. She was confused and disoriented and changed her statement about her location multiple times, according to the report. She was said to have no visible injuries.

She said the robber she knew took the lunchbox, which was valued at $65 and contained nearly 300 Xanax, oxycodone, tizinidine and chlonodine pills as well as her reading glasses and debit card. A cellphone and $80 worth of makeup were also listed as stolen in the report.

"D" drove away in an black vehicle, possibly a Honda, with a peeling tint and a rear spoiler, and her attacker ran away in an unknown direction, the woman told police.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.