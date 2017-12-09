Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, December 09, 2017, 4:47 a.m.

Conway man, 60, held in child rape

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:00 a.m.

A Conway man faces three counts of rape in a case involving a victim who is now 12 years old, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Rex Coker Winter, 60, was arrested Tuesday and remained in the Faulkner County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

The victim reported that Winter "had been having sexual intercourse with the juvenile from the age of nine years old," the statement said, noting the case remains under investigation.

Winter is scheduled in court Dec. 18.

State Desk on 12/09/2017

Print Headline: Conway man, 60, held in child rape

Arkansas Online