Conway man, 60, held in child rape

A Conway man faces three counts of rape in a case involving a victim who is now 12 years old, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Rex Coker Winter, 60, was arrested Tuesday and remained in the Faulkner County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

The victim reported that Winter "had been having sexual intercourse with the juvenile from the age of nine years old," the statement said, noting the case remains under investigation.

Winter is scheduled in court Dec. 18.

State Desk on 12/09/2017