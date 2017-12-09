PHOTO: Fire takes 4 units at condos near Hot Springs

DIAMONDHEAD -- A condominium building in the Diamondhead community is likely a total loss after an early-morning fire Friday, according to fire department officials.

Lake Hamilton Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Davey said Friday that the four-unit building where the fire started at 100 Waterfront Drive appeared unsalvageable, but that no injuries had occurred. He said the adjacent four-unit building at 102 Waterfront Drive fared a little better.

"There are some contents that are salvageable," he said.

Davey said the fire was widespread by the time his department arrived at the scene at 2:25 a.m. There was no concern of it spreading to structures beyond the two-building complex, he said, but high winds that carried embers to the surrounding wooded area created the potential for brush fires.

Davey said the Rockport Fire Department was at the site with a brush truck.

"The embers were flying with the wind so strong," he said. "We were concerned about spot fires and brush fires. [Rockport] came and watched the area for any brush fires."

Davey said his department had three engine trucks and a tanker truck on site. The Morning Star Fire Department assisted with engine and aerial apparatuses. He said Lake Hamilton's crew was still on site Friday afternoon.

"We're overhauling the site, extinguishing the hot spots," he said. "They had to call in a backhoe to help access some of the fire due to structural collapse."

Davey said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

State Desk on 12/09/2017