HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Arkadelphia wins first state championship in 30 years

Arkadelphia won its first state championship in 30 years with a 28-27 victory over Warren on Saturday in the Class 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Cannon Turner gave Arkadelphia a 28-27 lead with a 81-yard touchdown pass to Alec Lewis with 3:19 remaining.

Dillon Scott intercepted Warren quarterback J'malachi Kinnard in the end zone with four seconds left to preserve the Badgers' victory.

Arkadelphia also won state titles in 1979 and 1987.

Treylon Burks caught touchdown passes of 53 and 91 yards from Kinnard in the third quarter to give the Lumberjacks a 27-21 lead. He also had scoring runs of 25 and 2 yards in the first half.

Arkadelphia led 21-13 at halftime thanks to three rushing touchdowns from Turner, Zion Hatley and Josh Burnham.

New Arkansas football coach Chad Morris and assistant coach Barry Lunney, Jr., were in attendance at Saturday's state championship game. Morris was hired by the Razorbacks on Wednesday, replacing Bret Bielema.