Hindsville woman dies in 2-car crash

A Hindsville woman died in Madison County early Friday after a vehicle crossed the centerline and struck her vehicle head-on, authorities said.

Marilyn Ann Pitts, 66, was driving east on Arkansas 74 in a 2014 Chevrolet shortly before 7 a.m. when a westbound 2006 Ford crossed the centerline a quarter of a mile west of Arkansas 303, hitting Pitts' vehicle, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Pitts suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed another person as being hurt. It did not identify the injured person, detail the extent of the injuries or say which vehicle the person was in.

Metro on 12/09/2017