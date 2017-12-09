19-year-old sought in shot that hit girl

Police on Friday identified a 19-year-old as a suspect in a shooting that injured a teenage girl in southwest Little Rock in November.

The department said Jorden Zayveon Propps is accused of firing a shot from Chicot Road about 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 22 at a vehicle driving east on Mabelvale Cutoff. The bullet penetrated the vehicle's rear hatch and struck the 16-year-old in the back, police said.

Melissa Darrough, 30, said she was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Nissan with the teenager before the shooting, police said.

Someone walked into their lane of traffic and stopped, Darrough told authorities. She said the driver, Wanda Holmes, 42, swerved to miss the man.

Darrough told Holmes the man had a gun, and he shot at their vehicle as they passed, a police report stated.

Propps, who also goes by the nickname "Trap Daddy," is about 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 140 pounds, police said. He is wanted on charges of first-degree battery and multiple counts of committing a terroristic act, police said.

Lunchbox, 300 pills stolen, woman says

A woman told police she was robbed early Friday in Little Rock by two men who punched her in the face and took a lunchbox full of her medications, according to a report.

Around 4:45 a.m. Friday, officers met the 41-year-old at 901 Fair Park Blvd., the listed address for a Days Inn, the report said.

The Conway woman told police she had pulled her car over near 18th and Woodrow streets about 2 a.m. because she felt sick. Two men approached, one of whom she knew as "D," so she allowed them nearer, she said.

The stranger attacked her in the car, punching her in the face two or three times while displaying a black handgun and telling her to let go of a Star Wars lunchbox she was holding, she told police.

The woman said she may have passed out during the attack. She was confused and disoriented and changed her statement about her location multiple times, according to the report. She was said to have no visible injuries.

She said the robber she knew took the lunchbox, which was valued at $65 and contained nearly 300 Xanax, oxycodone, tizinidine and chlonodine pills as well as her reading glasses and debit card. A cellphone and $80 worth of makeup were also listed as stolen in the report.

"D" drove away in a black vehicle, possibly a Honda, with a peeling tint and a rear spoiler, and her attacker ran away in an unknown direction, the woman told police.

Police had named no suspects nor made any arrests in the case.

Metro on 12/09/2017