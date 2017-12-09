Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, December 09, 2017, 12:20 p.m.

Police: SWAT team dispatched after Arkansas man opened fire

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.

Police say a SWAT team successfully disarmed a man who opened fired multiple times Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 18th Street and Cypress Drive, a few blocks east of Southeast Arkansas College, after reports of a person with a gun there about 4 a.m.

At the scene, a man later identified as 49-year-old Robert Jones of Pine Bluff approached an officer and fired multiple times before fleeing to the unoccupied side a duplex at 1721 W. Circle Drive, authorities said.

Police evacuated residents from the other side of the building and neighbors in the surrounding area. Attempts at negotiating with Jones were reportedly met with shouts and expletives.

As a SWAT team prepared to deploy tear gas, Jones knocked out a window and fired at least one shot, police said.

The 49-year-old surrendered after the residence was gassed. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to Jefferson County jail.

Police said the only shots fired were those fired by the suspect. No one was injured in the incident.

