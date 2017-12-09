Home / Latest News /
Walk-on to Heisman: Oklahoma's Mayfield wins in landslide
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:11 p.m.
NEW YORK — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.
The brash, flag-planting Sooners star won a lopsided vote to become the sixth Oklahoma player to the win Heisman.
Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman winner, was third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008.
Mayfield is the third player to win the Heisman heading to the College Football Playoff. The second-ranked Sooners meet No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. He is the first senior to win the award since Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.
arkateacher54 says... December 9, 2017 at 8:46 p.m.
Too bad. Mayfield is a knucklehead.
GCW says... December 9, 2017 at 9:37 p.m.
ESPN says he ran away with it. Couldn't outrun a Fayetteville cop.
Delta2 says... December 9, 2017 at 9:45 p.m.
Screw you backwards arsed Hog fans. He is the best in college FB. He was very respectful and humble in his acceptance speech, and he worked his way up as a walk on in two programs.
