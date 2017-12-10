1 wounded after pointing gun at Arkansas sheriff's deputy, authorities say

Authorities say a one person was wounded after turning a weapon on an Arkansas sheriff's deputy Saturday night.

According to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Sidon Road, about 40 miles northeast of Conway, shortly before 7:20 p.m.

After the deputy attempted to make contact, the person “brandished a long weapon and moved into a firing position,” the release said. At that point, the deputy used “deadly force,” injuring the gunman. The release did not elaborate on the type of force used, and the sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The person was taken to a hospital in Searcy to receive treatment for injuries. A condition update was not immediately available on Sunday.