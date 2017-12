The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1108 W. 10th St., business, unknown, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $2,125.

• 12024 Vimy Ridge Rd., business, unknown, 1:58 a.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $201.

• 1307 S. Pulaski St., residence, James Guest, noon Dec. 2, property valued at $405.

• 2421 W. 10th St., residence, Jonathan Clark, 10 a.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $500.

72204

• 1405 S. Van Buren St., residence, Agustin Rios, 4 a.m. Nov. 25, property value unknown.

• 5200 Asher Ave., residence, Frank Whitmore, 4 a.m. Nov. 26, property value unknown.

• 3117 Ware St., residence, Tre London, noon Nov. 26, property valued at $2,529.

• 1710 John Barrow Rd., residence, Skylar Harris, 3:06 a.m. Nov. 29, property value unknown.

• 2809 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr., residence, Eugene Jones, 1:36 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $400.

• 3200 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 5:28 a.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.

72205

• 515 Brookside Dr., residence, Zugey Lopez, 7:50 a.m. Nov. 26, property valued at $751.

• 1800 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Ashley Mclaurin, 1:56 p.m. Nov. 26, property value unknown.

72206

• 2001 E. 38th St., residence, Olympia Forte, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $51.

• 1117 W. 32nd St., residence, Addie Bowman-Carter, 3:59 p.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

• 3600 Springer Blvd., residence, Alycia Valley, 10 a.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $480.

72209

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Sonya Obregon, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, cash totaling $700, property valued at $2,310.

• 11201 Grove Lane, residence, Perla Desantiago, 6:43 p.m. Nov. 26, property valued at $2,475.

• 6500 Baseline Rd., business, unknown, 7:45 a.m. Nov. 27, cash totaling $20, property valued at $660.

• 8419 Baseline Rd., residence, Luis Mendoza, 7 a.m. Nov. 28, cash totaling $165, property valued at $1,060.

• 7309 Grace Dr., residence, Chelsea Harris, 7:58 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $251.

• 7901 Impala Dr., residence, Dolores Broussard, 11:34 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $100.

• 6700 W. Wakefield Dr., residence, Kiara Morning, 3 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $501.

• 34 Hatfield Dr., residence, Tameka Page, 7 a.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $4,945.

• 9000 Tedburn Circle, residence, Lizabeth Flores, 9:17 a.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

• 9417 Woodford Dr., residence, Barbara Turner, 5 p.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $401.

• 7307 Sunflower Dr., residence, Wayne Billings, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $2,201.

• 6924 Knollwood Rd., residence, Nicola Taylor, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3, property value unknown.

72210

• 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Wayne Warren, 1 a.m. Dec. 2, cash totaling $1,142.

• 9 Nandina Circle, residence, Tolisha Brown, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $2,457.

72211

• 1508 Macon Dr., business, Jennifer Jones, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $1,000.

• 1506 Macon Dr., residence, Julian Scott, 3:56 a.m. Dec. 3, property value unknown.

• 1500 Macon Dr., business, Shaina Brown, 4 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $1,900.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jermone Gilbert, 1:50 a.m. Dec. 3, cash totaling $30, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 601 N. Broadway St., business, unknown, 5 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $379.

72116

• 3698 McCain Park Dr., residence, Lance Wagstaff, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $2,650.

72117

• 120 Park Place, residence, Antonio Jackson, 3 a.m. Nov. 26, cash totaling $5, property valued at $3,185.

72118

• 3821 Freeman Circle, Apt. C, residence, Alanis Hodges, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $800.

• 3600 N. Willow St., residence, Amber Jenkins, 4 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $150.

