Arkansas man, 77, found dead inside trailer

Officials are investigating after a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday in Clarkridge, according to the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 7:56 a.m. after Donald Cruse was found dead at 1732 County Road 168 in Clarkridge, an unincorporated community near the Arkansas-Missouri state line, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found Cruse's body in a small, travel-type trailer beside a residence. Cruse lived in the trailer, according to the release.

Cruse's son told deputies that he had checked on his father before going to work about 5 p.m. Thursday and discovered the elderly man's body after arriving home Friday.

Cruse appeared to have a single gunshot wound in his head, according to the news release, and a small .22-caliber pistol was found at the scene.

Investigators said Cruse had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

His body was being sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 12/10/2017