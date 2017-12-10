Hot-handed Hogs brush off FT gap

FAYETTEVILLE -- There was some weird math Saturday in Walton Arena.

The visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers shot 24 more free throws than the Razorbacks.

That's not supposed to add up to a victory for the home team, but the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville shot so well from the field the free-throw differential didn't matter.

The Razorbacks beat the No. 14 Gophers 95-79 before an announced crowd of 17,583 by hitting 57.4 percent (39 of 68) of their shots, including 10 of 21 three-pointers.

Arkansas hit 7 of 13 free throws compared to 24 of 37 for Minnesota.

"When you give up 57 percent on the game, it's really, really hard to win," Gophers Coach Richard Pitino said. "Especially on the road in one of the best environments in college basketball.

"We certainly got to the line, but we just couldn't get stops."

The Razorbacks shot 66.7 percent (22 of 33) in the first half to build a 50-42 lead. They had 15 assists in the half and finished with 23 for the game.

"What a masterpiece of sharing the basketball," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "We were able to get momentum and make some runs.

"Our guys played the right way. We ran when we had it, and when we didn't, we executed."

Senior guard Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks (7-2) with 22 points, 4 rebounds an 4 assists. He hit 9 of 15 shots.

Arkansas freshman forward Daniel Gafford, making his first start, had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocked shots in 21 minutes. He was 8 of 8 from the field.

"Terrific player," Pitino said. "I mean, I don't know what type of kid he is. I don't know if he works hard.

"If he works hard and he's a good kid, he could be a first-round pick. I really like him a lot."

Arkansas is now 1-1 against ranked teams along with an 87-68 loss to then-No. 9 North Carolina in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 24.

"I hope it catches people's attention," Barford said. "I mean, I feel like we should be ranked as well. I think we're one of the better teams in the country. We have all the pieces to work with a ranked team. I think they're on notice right now."

Arkansas sophomore guard C.J. Jones scored 15 points and hit 5 of 7 three-pointers.

Senior guard Daryl Macon had 12 points, 8 assists and 2 steals for the Razorbacks, and senior guard Anton Beard had 10 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

"They keep coming at you in this building, and they've got really good depth," Pitino said. "We're not there yet.

"Obviously we wore down, but they were really good. So credit to them. Credit to Coach Anderson. He does a great job. I really like their team."

Junior forward Jordan Murphy led Minnesota (8-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

"I thought we did a pretty good on Murphy," Anderson said. "But then you look up and he still has a double-double."

Senior guard Nate Mason had 17 for the Gophers, who played without sophomore forward Eric Curry -- who is out with a season-ending knee injury -- and senior center Bakary Konate -- who didn't make the trip because of a concussion.

Minnesota starting center Reggie Lynch played just four minutes in the first half because had two fouls.

"You tell Reggie he can't get in foul trouble, and he gets in foul trouble," Pitino said.

Lynch, who came into the game averaging 4.5 blocked shots to lead the nation, had 1 block, 5 points and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes.

"All I can say is we woke a lot of people up after this win," Gafford said.

The Razorbacks got some payback for their 85-71 loss at Minnesota last season when they were breaking in seven newcomers.

"I know last year was our first road game, and I think we went in thinking it would be a cakewalk, but it wasn't," Barford said. "This year it was just a different approach to the game."

With Gafford on the bench after drawing his third foul, Minnesota pulled within 54-48 on Amir Coffey's dunk with 17:34 left.

The Razorbacks responded by outscoring the Gophers 18-6 over a 7:19 span to take a 72-54 lead with 9:51 left.

Beard started the run with a layup and senior forward Arlando Cook finished it with a put-back basket of a Barford miss. In between, Jones hit two three-pointers.

"When we played them last year, it was early and you could tell those guys weren't totally in sync," Pitino said. "But I think that team is really good now."

Sports on 12/10/2017