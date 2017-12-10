Home /
LaDarrius Bishop flips from Dogs to Hogs
This article was published December 10, 2017 at 9:20 p.m.
I’m Staying Home🐗🔴 #WPS #RazorFAST18 pic.twitter.com/eJAMnhCexO— Ladarrius bishop™ (@ladarrius_09) December 11, 2017
Ashdown cornerback LaDarrius Bishop has flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Arkansas.
Coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, recruiting coordinator Mark Smith, Bobby Allen and Barry Lunney Jr.made an in-home visit with Bishop tonight.
Bishop, 6-1, 190, 4.35 also had offers from Florida, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State and others. He plans to officially visit Fayetteville this weekend.
He had 25 caries for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns, 29 receptions for 485 yards and 5 touchdowns along with 9 tackles, 2 interceptions, a recovered fumble and a forced fumble this past season.
Bishop recorded 36 tackles with one interception and five pass breakups as a junior and had 136 rushing yards and one touchdown, and had 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
