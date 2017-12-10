Man with sword faces charges in Jonesboro

Authorities have arrested a sword-bearing man accused of trespassing, according to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department.

About 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that Soloman Geordi Arnold, 27, had entered a residence and been chased off by the homeowner.

Arnold was walking south on Church Street carrying a katana-style sword, a guitar and a skateboard when officers arrived, police said.

Officers seized the sword and noted that Arnold appeared to be under the influence of drugs, given that he seemed extremely paranoid and was moving erratically, both signs of recent methamphetamine usage, according to authorities.

Arnold reportedly rolled his head back and looked around in an unusual manner while speaking with authorities. When asked for his name, his answers were "extremely incoherent or not relevant to the question," the report stated. He also tried to walk away from the officers and had to be detained. Police said a methamphetamine pipe with residue was found in his right front pocket.

When he was placed into the rear of the patrol car, Arnold told authorities "he wished he had done battle" with them, an officer wrote.

Police soon found that Arnold had an "active search waiver" stemming from an allegation that he had entered a 24-year-old woman's home around 7:30 p.m. Monday and performed a sexual act in front of her and her newborn.

Arnold was being held at the Craighead County jail in lieu of $5,750 bond as of Saturday night Thursday afternoon. He is charged with criminal trespassing, carrying a weapon, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure and probation violation, according to the reports.

