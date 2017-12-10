Old Mill group asks for pre-1940 photos

Decades-old photos of North Little Rock's Old Mill are being sought by the Friends of the Old Mill nonprofit group to help identify the attraction's original look and condition.

Friends of the Old Mill helps maintain The Old Mill at T.R. Pugh Memorial Park, Lakewood Drive and Fairway Avenue.

The group is primarily interested in photos prior to 1940 that include features of the park, such as foliage, bridges, water features, signs, and the old crane inside the building. The photos are being sought to help with restoration projects and to keep the park in a condition that's as authentic as possible, according to a notice from the organization.

Anyone with photos can email Bert Turner at bert@friendsoftheoldmill.org. Photos can also be dropped off at the North Little Rock History Commission office, 506 Main St., to be scanned.

The Old Mill, a replica of a water-powered grist mill, is most noted for its brief appearance in the 1939 Academy Award-winning film Gone With the Wind. It is a popular site for tourists and is often used as a backdrop for engagement, wedding and school photos.

City Council moves meeting to Dec. 27

Because of the Christmas holiday, the North Little Rock City Council's final meeting of the year will be Wednesday, Dec. 27, Mayor Joe Smith recently announced after consulting with council members.

The City Council normally meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, but Christmas falls on this month's fourth Monday, necessitating the rescheduling.

City employees receive holiday time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which will be granted on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25-26, this year. All city offices and centers will be closed on those days.

Hospital exec plans speech for chamber

Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer at Baptist Health, will be the keynote speaker at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual meeting and dinner Feb. 22 at Verizon Arena, according to a chamber news release.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the dinner and program to follow.

Tickets are $75 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $750. Dress is business attire.

Chamber awards for business partners of the year will be presented during the program.

More information and tickets are available by calling the chamber at (501) 372-5959 or emailing nlrchamber@nlrchamber.org.

Metro on 12/10/2017