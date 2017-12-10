Robbers get wallet of LR motel worker

A Little Rock motel employee was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint by two people Thursday night, he told police.

An employee said two people went into Rodeway Inn and Suites at 2401 W. 65th St. about 9:30 p.m. and told him to "show them where the money was" and lie on the floor, according to the report.

One robber had a gray semi-automatic handgun, and both wore black masks, the employee told police. He said the assailants took his wallet, which contained his debit card and identification. The police report indicated that the pair also took money from the motel.

The employee said the robbers ran out and got into a gray older model Ford sedan, possibly a Crown Victoria, and sped east on Interstate 30.

A witness told police that he thought he saw the robbers parked on the east side of the motel before the holdup. He described them as a man in a gray hoodie and a woman in red clothing standing next to a gray Ford Crown Victoria with a dark tint, one tire missing a hubcap and a sticker in the back window that may have been the Air Jordan logo.

The employee later said his stolen debit card had been used to make purchases at the Exxon convenience store at 10724 W. Markham St. and Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2700 S. Shackleford Road.

Injured man's tale varies, police say

A man found "bleeding heavily" at a Little Rock fast-food restaurant initially told police he was beaten in the head with a crowbar but later changed his story, police said.

About 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers met the 34-year-old at 411 S. University Ave., the address listed for a McDonald's restaurant. The man had a wound on the back of his head, a police report said.

The man told police he was at Aces and Kings Liquor Store at 6821 Colonel Glenn Road when an unknown assailant hit him with a crowbar. He described the attacker as having black hair, a beard, and wearing a black hoodie and bluejeans.

The 34-year-old later said he was hit with a two-by-four, and then said he was struck with a machete in the parking lot of Big Lots at 5820 Asher Ave.

He was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the report said.

Officers interviewed an Aces and Kings employee, who said he remembered seeing two men, one of them wearing a black hoodie, standing outside the store while the victim was inside. He showed the officers security footage of one of the men watching the man inside the store, according to authorities.

